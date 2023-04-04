Trump heads into unknown as New York arraignment looms

WEST PALM BEACH, Apr 3: Donald Trump prepared to fly Monday to New York for his historic arraignment on criminal charges, taking the United States and the office of the presidency into uncharted and potentially volatile territory.





The 76-year-old billionaire was indicted last week by a grand jury on a series of counts related to a hush-money payment made to an adult film star during the 2016 election campaign.





The Republican Party provocateur, who has already launched a 2024 White House bid, is the first sitting or former US president ever charged with a crime.





Trump said on his social media platform that he will decamp from his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida and fly at midday Monday to New York, the city where he was born and made his name.





"I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthhouse. America was not supposed to be this way!" Trump posted on Truth Social.





"The Corrupt D.A. has no case," he said of the Manhattan district attorney prosecuting the case. "What he does have is a venue where it is IMPOSSIBLE for me to get a Fair Trial."





As part of his arraignment scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, Trump will undergo the standard booking procedure of being fingerprinted and photographed, likely to result in one of the most famous mugshots of the modern era.





Trump, who plans to make public remarks Tuesday at 8:15 pm (0015 GMT Wednesday) from Florida, has denounced the legal proceedings as a "witch hunt" and "political persecution."





The New York Police Department is on high alert ahead of the arraignment, with a potential for street protests by Trump supporters and detractors.





The force has ordered its 36,000 officers to be in uniform and ready to deploy, NBC News reported, citing official sources. �AFP