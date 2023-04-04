Philippines announces 4 more military bases US troops can use

MANILA, Apr 3: The Philippines announced Monday the location of four additional military bases to be used by US troops, with one site near the hotly disputed South China Sea and another not far from Taiwan.





The longtime treaty allies agreed in February to expand cooperation in "strategic areas" of the Philippines as they seek to counter China's growing assertiveness over self-governed Taiwan and the building of Chinese bases in the South China Sea.





The 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, known as EDCA, gave US forces access to five Philippine bases.







It was expanded to nine, but the locations of the four additional bases were withheld until Monday while the government consulted with local officials. �AFP