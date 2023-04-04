Djokovic takes No.1 spot back from Alcaraz

PARIS, APR 3: Novak Djokovic returned to number one spot in ATP rankings published Monday despite missing US tournaments last month because of his lack of a Covid vaccination.





Carlos Alcaraz had taken the top ranking from Djokovic after victory in Indian Wells, but the Spaniard bowed out of the semi-finals of the Miami Open on Friday to allow the Serb back for a record 380th week as No.1.





Djokovic has a 380-point lead over Alcaraz, with Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in third, more than 1,000pts behind the leading duo.





ATP rankings as of April 3





1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7,160 pts (+1)





2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6,780 (-1)





3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,770





4. Daniil Medvedev 5,150 (+1)





5. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5,005 (-1)





6. Andrey Rublev 3,470 (+1)





7. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,450 (-1)





8. Holger Rune (DEN) 3,370





9. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,345 (+2)





10. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3,065 �AFP