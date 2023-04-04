Video
Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, 10:05 AM
Djokovic takes No.1 spot back from Alcaraz

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141

PARIS, APR 3: Novak Djokovic returned to number one spot in ATP rankings published Monday despite missing US tournaments last month because of his lack of a Covid vaccination.

Carlos Alcaraz had taken the top ranking from Djokovic after victory in Indian Wells, but the Spaniard bowed out of the semi-finals of the Miami Open on Friday to allow the Serb back for a record 380th week as No.1.

Djokovic has a 380-point lead over Alcaraz, with Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in third, more than 1,000pts behind the leading duo.

ATP rankings as of April 3

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7,160 pts (+1)

2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6,780 (-1)

3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,770

4. Daniil Medvedev 5,150 (+1)

5. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5,005 (-1)

6. Andrey Rublev 3,470 (+1)

7. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,450 (-1)

8. Holger Rune (DEN) 3,370

9. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,345 (+2)

10. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3,065    �AFP


