Tigers ready to maul inexperienced Irish in Test starting today The one-off Test between hosts Bangladesh and visiting Ireland is going to commence today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. The match will begin at 10:00am (BST).





Bangladesh are going play with full-strength side after a long time where Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim all are available.





Tamim is going to pair with either of Shadman Islam or Mahmudul Hasan Joy to open account followed by a strong middle-order combining Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Najmul Hossain Shanto can be seen as well if Bangladesh want to play with two pacers.





Shakib will get a varied bowling troop combining three spinners including him and as many pacers. Miraz and Taijul Islam round arm with Shakib while Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam will play as quick bowlers as Taskin Ahmed ruled out on the day before the game for side strain.







Ireland on the contrary, are going to play their 4th Test and a bunch of uncapped players as most of the players in the squad that played their last Test in 2019 against England bid adieu to cricket. They must be trying to find the replacement of players like William Porterfield, Kevin O'Brien, Gary Wilson and Tim Murtagh, who hauled five wickets in his last match against England.





Among the existing players opener James McCollum, skipper Andrew Balbirnie, veteran Paul Stirling, al-rounder George Dockrell, speedsters Mark Adair and Andy McBrine have experience of playing Test matches. Among them Balbirnie and Stirling have represented Ireland in all three previous occasions.







However, the man to watch for Ireland will be none other than Peter Moor. The former Zimbabwean wicketkeeper-batter is going to make his debut for Ireland today. Moor played eight Test matches and hoarded 533 runs at an average of 35.53. His last Test was also in Dhaka against Bangladesh in 2018, in which he scored 83 and 13 runs.





Ireland are sure to make debut of at least four cricketers today and South Africa origin Graham Hume the strongest claimant of the cap. The former South Africa Under-19 squad member already has clinched 311 First Class wickets. Besides, Ben White, Harry Tector and Curtis Campher are likely to make their red-ball debut today.





SBNCS produces a lot of turn although Mehidy Miraz hinted during pre-match press conference that Bangladesh are going to prepare true sporting wicket from which pacers and batters also will get help.