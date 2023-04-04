Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, 10:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Markram onslaught takes South Africa to verge of World Cup

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

Markram onslaught takes South Africa to verge of World Cup

Markram onslaught takes South Africa to verge of World Cup

JOHANNESBURG, APR 3: Aiden Markram hit 175 off 126 balls as South Africa took a giant step towards automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup with a 146-run win over the Netherlands in the third one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

"We did exactly what we wanted to do," said South Africa captain Temba Bavuma at the after-match presentation.

South Africa climbed into eighth place in the Super League table, going above the West Indies and improving their net run rate with a second emphatic win in three days.

Ireland are the only team who could squeeze South Africa out of automatic qualification for the World Cup but they will need to beat Bangladesh 3-0 in a series in England next month to draw level on points.

Ireland will also need to improve their net run rate.

"In terms of the points and qualification, we've done ourselves justice," said Bavuma.

"In the cricket as well, there were a lot of positives in the batting and the bowling."

South Africa completed a 2-0 win in a series which was halted because of a Covid scare after the first game was rained off in November 2021.

The West Indies will have to play in a qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe in June and July to decide the final two teams that will play in the World Cup in India in October and November.

Markram hit 17 fours and seven sixes in scoring his first one-day international century.  He and David Miller (91) set up a South African total of 370 for eight with a fifth wicket partnership of 199 off 118 balls.

Netherlands made a spirited attempt to keep up with the required run rate but lost their last five wickets for seven runs to be bowled out for 224. Fast bowler Sisanda Magala claimed his first international five-wicket haul, taking five for 43, with four of his victims being bowled. 

Left-hander Musa Ahmed received two painful early blows on the chest and shoulder from express fast bowler Anrich Nortje but went on to make top score of 61, his first international half-century.

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said his team had matched South Africa for periods during both games.

"Three-hundred and seventy was always going to be tough," he said.

"We kept up with the rate but we needed someone to get a big score like Aiden."

The Dutch will also play in the World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe alongside the hosts, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Scotland and Oman.

The three remaining spots in the 10-team event are still to be decided.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ireland won't fear of losing Test against Bangladesh
Djokovic takes No.1 spot back from Alcaraz
Tigers ready to maul inexperienced Irish in Test starting today
Markram onslaught takes South Africa to verge of World Cup
BHF accords reception to Sayeed-Rashid-Adel
Attacking cricket is common in modern day Tests: Miraz
Injured Taskin ruled out of Ireland Test
PSG suffer another home defeat


Latest News
Infertility affects one in six: WHO
Fire spreads to opposite market of Bangabazar
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Using ballot papers can’t guarantee a fair election: GM Quader
Govt won't raise fertiliser prices: Agriculture Minister
Shakib withdrew his name from IPL for National duty
No need for UN cooperation in election: Foreign Minister
Missing girl rescued from Mymensingh, kidnapper held
Tigers face off Ireland for elusive Test victory
Most Read News
Next national polls to be held using ballot papers
East West student critically injured in muggers' attack
Gazipur City Corporation polls on May 25
Single admission test for all universities from next year
Add 'Joy Bangabandhu' with national slogan, HC rules
7.0-magnitude quake hits western Papua New Guinea
7 DU-affiliated college admission process starts
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Bangladesh-France relations reach strategic partnership: PM
Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft