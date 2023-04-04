BHF accords reception to Sayeed-Rashid-Adel

Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) had accorded a warm reception to its general secretary AKM Mominul Haque Sayeed on Monday for being elected the vice president of the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF).







In the programme held at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium, BHF Vice Presidents Abdur Rashid Shikder and Sajed AA Adel were also given a warm reception as they were elected executive members of the AHF.







The AHF congress was held from 22 to 23 March in South Korea.







In the congress, obtaining the highest 29 votes, AKM Mominul Haque won the vice president post of the Asian Hockey's governing body.







On the hand, the two of vice presidents of the Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) were elected executive members of the AHF there. Among them, Abdur Rashid Shikder won the post for the third time.







For such an achievement of the three officials, the BHF arranged a reception programme. Besides the Federation, different clubs and organisers too came and congratulated them on the day.







AKM Mominul Haque who was on the run since September 2019 after law enforcers discovered his involvement in running casinos in various sporting clubs had returned to his position at the BHF after over a three-year gap recently.