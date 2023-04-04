Video
Attacking cricket is common in modern day Tests: Miraz

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Sports Reporter

Attacking cricket is common in modern day Tests: Miraz

Attacking cricket is common in modern day Tests: Miraz

After announcing the full-fledged Bangladesh squad including Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque and Liton Das, the BCB's selector Abdur Razzak roared that they want dominating victory against Ireland to represent their improvement in Tests.

Bangladesh off-spinning al-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz echoed Razzak's chant during pre-match press conference on Monday. 

"In modern-day cricket, attacking game is seen in all the formats. Now attacking cricket is seen even in Test cricket," Miraz told at the BCB press conference hall. "We also will try to play attacking game".

"We are going to play after three and a half months. For a long time since we all played together and obviously we are playing as full strength team this time. Besides, we have a very good combination. All of the players in the squad are in games and in good touch as well," he rationalized his confidence spectrum. 

Bangladesh played four shorter version series recently, two against England and couple more against Ireland. Sudden shift from white-ball game to red-ball game might affect the concentration and performances in the middle.

Miraz however, thinks that professional players should be able to adjust with the changes as quick as possible. He said, "As we are going to shift in the red-ball game from white ball game, we have to bring changes and some little techniques. At the end of the day, scoring runs is important, whatever the format is. Quick adjustment is one of our duties".

Ireland, the latest elite member of the ICC, played three Test matches so far. But Miraz is unwilling to take them lightly. In this regard he further said, "There is no reason to take Ireland lightly since anything can happen in a game of cricket. We must to show respect to our opponents and try to give our best shot".

Bangladesh, the table quenchers of the ICC World Test Championship, started the ongoing cycle with big hope beating mighty New Zealand at their home, but since then they couldn't create anything impactful in this format.

They have three more matches before entering in the new cycle. Miraz believes that they played well but failed to grip the matches. He also expressed his hope that they will enter in new cycle winning all three matches. He also believes that mistakes in earlier sessions in previous games cost them the matches.

"A Test match consists of 15 sessions and momentum changes in every session. Some sessions may goes to batters fore while the others might favour the bowlers. The team that can overcome the quicker and play good cricket all trough the five days, must get favour in Test cricket," Miraz explained.

"We possibly made some mistakes, didn't play good cricket and couldn't pick the momentum that's why the matches went out of our grip. If you get early momentum, it makes the game easier in later parts. That's what happened with us in New Zealand. We got early momentum, carried in during mid days, which we strongly used in the later parts of the game," he added.



