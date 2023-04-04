Injured Taskin ruled out of Ireland Test

Video
Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed was ruled out of the only Test against Ireland after sustaining a side strain injury.

A BCB official confirmed that Taskin needs at least two weeks to recover from the injury. He got injured during the T20 International series against Ireland in which he was adjudged man of the series for his eight wickets haul.

He also didn't join any practice session for the Test against Ireland. The injury has been the part of Taskin's life ever since he shot into the limelight.

He came back to cricket with a Test match against India in Mirpur after injury kept him sidelined for seven months. The injury once again forced him to miss another Test.

Taskin claimed 22 wickets in 14 T20 Internationals and grabbed 23 wickets in 15 ODIs in this season. He also took 19 wickets in seven Test matches.     �BSS


