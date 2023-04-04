Video
Chelsea remain ruthless

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, APR 3: Chelsea's new owners have been quick to try and put their stamp on the club, but the Blues hot seat remains one of the most precarious in football as Graham Potter was sacked as manager on Sunday.

Potter lasted just seven months in the job as the Englishman paid the price for slipping to 11th in the Premier League table.

That was not the return the club's American ownership group was expecting after investing over £500 million ($616 million) in new players in their first season in charge, on top of the £2.5 billion they paid for the club.

The consortium headed by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali of private equity firm Clearlake Capital have now dismissed two managers in their debut campaign.

Thomas Tuchel was jettisoned in September despite his achievements on the field, in winning the Champions League in 2021, and off it as he deftly handled the difficulties of last season when sanctions were imposed on the club due to the ownership of Roman Abramovich.    �AFP


