Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, 10:04 AM
Home Business

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

BGMEA wants industrial police unit for RMG factories in DMP area

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has urged the government to set up an industrial police zone in the Dhaka Metropolitan (DMP) area to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the garment factories and ensure an uninterrupted production process.

A BGMEA delegation, led by its acting president Syed Nazrul Islam, made the request during a meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in the capital Sunday.

The delegation included BGMEA Senior Vice-President SM Mannan, Vice-President Md Nasir Uddin and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association Executive President Mohammad Hatem.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq, Industrial Police Chief (Additional IGP) Md Mahabubor Rahman, and senior officials of police and the Ministry of Home Affairs were also present at the meeting.

BGMEA Senior Vice-President SM Mannan (Kochi) said several garment factories are still operating in some areas of DMP, including Uttarkhan, Dakshinkhan, Mirpur, Malibag, Rampura and Badda, but there is no industrial police unit in the DMP areas for these factories.

He urged the home minister to establish a zone of industrial police for garment factories in the DMP area.

Asaduzzaman directed the IGP to immediately look into the feasibility of the issue.    �UNB


