Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, 10:04 AM
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) plunged on Monday due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 4.34 points or 0.07 percent to 6,213.45. Two other indices also ended lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 2.02 points to finish at 2,207.76 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 4.12 points to close at 1,348.78.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, increased to Taka 5,758 million, which was 5,318.39 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 333 issues traded, 54 increased, 71 decreased and 208 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

BSC topped the turnover chart, followed by UNIQUEHRL, GENEXIL, EHL and AAMRANET.

SAMATALETH was the day's top gainer, posting 10 percent gain while OIMEX was the worst loser, losing 4 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 1.35 point to settle at 18,316.92 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 0.84 point to close at 10,980.22.

Of the issues traded, 35 declined, 38 advanced and 61 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 28.35 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth about Taka 11.85 crore.    �BSS


