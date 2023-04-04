Video
Padma Bank launches 125-day fixed deposit scheme

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Business Desk

Padma Bank Limited has introduced a fixed deposit scheme for only 125 days for which customers now do not have to wait for long to enjoy the benefits of fixed deposits like in banks.

The Interest rates will be available up to 9.50 percent. Padma Bank Limited recently launched the two fixed-deposit products. This gives customers an opportunity to get their deposit back in a short period of time.

The schemes are Padma Elegant and Padma Professional. Besides, there is Padma Mousum deposit for those who are contributing in the agri and agro sector.

Customers can manage their savings accounts in Taka 50 monthly installments, says a press release.

Padma Elegant: This scheme was launched recently to encourage women to save. This special deposit scheme has been designed keeping in mind the various benefits of women. The fixed deposit scheme is for 125 days at an interest rate of 8 to 9.50 percent. Any Bangladeshi woman above 18 years of age can manage this scheme.

Padma Professional: This fixed deposit scheme is specially designed for  doctors, engineers, architects, and chartered professionals. The 125-day  fixed deposit account can be opened at a maximum rate of 9.5 percent for any amount starting from Taka 50,000.

Padma Mousum: Padma Bank Limited has taken a great step to honor those who  keep the wheels of the country's economy moving by producing food. The Padma  Mousum Schemes has been launched for them. The scheme is for those who work in the agriculture, poultry, and fisheries sectors.

This account can be  pened with as little as Taka 50 and as much as Taka 10,000. Interest rates will be available up to a maximum 10 percent.

The release said Padma Bank Limited has a total of 18 schemes with various tenures and attractive rates, including Padma Elegant, Padma Professional and Padma Mousum.  


