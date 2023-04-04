Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, 10:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Turkey’s inflation slows to 50pc ahead of election

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

ISTANBUL, April 3: Turkey's annual inflation rate slowed to 50 percent in March, official data showed on Monday, delivering another boost for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead May elections.

The inflation rate slowed for a fifth consecutive month from a high of more than 85 percent, according to the state statistics agency.
The official rate stood at 50.5 last month, down from 55.2 percent in February.

The slowdown was led by a drop in the cost Turkey's energy imports, the figures showed.

But analysts warn that consumer price increase may start speeding up again unless Turkey radically alters its economic policies.

Erdogan has tried to fight inflation by slashing interests rates, the opposite approach taken by central banks in other countries.

Analysts warn that the economy may start heating up as the government rebuilds huge swaths of Turkey's southeast that were hit by a massive earthquake in February in which more than 50,000 people died.

Turkey's economy must now absorb the consequences of the catastrophe which, according to the World Bank, caused an estimated $34.2 billion in direct physical damages -- the equivalent of four percent of Turkey's 2021 gross domestic product.

Erdogan, who will try to extend his rule into a third decade in the May 14 election, put the cost of the damage at $104 billion.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No room for complacency on economy: Planning Minister
India aims to internationalise rupee in foreign trade
Bangladesh yet to formulate tourism master plan
Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 82.31 against US dollar
BGMEA wants industrial police unit for RMG factories in DMP area
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Padma Bank launches 125-day fixed deposit scheme
Turkey’s inflation slows to 50pc ahead of election


Latest News
Fire spreads to opposite market of Bangabazar
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Using ballot papers can’t guarantee a fair election: GM Quader
Govt won't raise fertiliser prices: Agriculture Minister
Shakib withdrew his name from IPL for National duty
No need for UN cooperation in election: Foreign Minister
Missing girl rescued from Mymensingh, kidnapper held
Tigers face off Ireland for elusive Test victory
Polls-time govt main concern, not use of ballot or EVM: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Next national polls to be held using ballot papers
East West student critically injured in muggers' attack
Gazipur City Corporation polls on May 25
Single admission test for all universities from next year
Add 'Joy Bangabandhu' with national slogan, HC rules
7.0-magnitude quake hits western Papua New Guinea
7 DU-affiliated college admission process starts
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Bangladesh-France relations reach strategic partnership: PM
Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft