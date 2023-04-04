Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, 10:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Yamaha bike FZS version-3.0 Deluxe launched in BD

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Business Desk

Yamaha bike FZS version-3.0 Deluxe launched in BD

Yamaha bike FZS version-3.0 Deluxe launched in BD

ACI Motors has brought the deluxe edition of Yamaha's popular bike FZS version 3.0 to the Bangladesh market. The launching ceremony of this bike was held at the ACI Centre in Tejgaon of the capital on Saturday.

Yamaha's brand ambassador and world's best cricket all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan attended the event, says a press release.

It was informed at the event that this bike of 150cc segment has BS6 fuel injection engine, which is environment friendly. The bike also has LED tail light, LED flasher, side stand with engine cut off switch. There is also ABS braking system which helps the rider to avoid accidents.

The bike will be available in the market in 3 attractive colors. Which are Metallic Black, Metallic Gray and Majesty Red respectively. Also there are special variations in the rim color of the bikes. Apart from the Deluxe, the BS6 fuel injection engine will also be available in 2 new color models which are Matte Red and Dark Matte Blue respectively.

Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors was present as the Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony. Higher officials of ACI Motors were also present at the inaugural event.

ACI Motors is the sole distributor and technical collaborated partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh. ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of the renowned company ACI Limited. Currently, Yamaha has more than 110 3S (Sales, Service and Spare Parts) dealer points across the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No room for complacency on economy: Planning Minister
India aims to internationalise rupee in foreign trade
Bangladesh yet to formulate tourism master plan
Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 82.31 against US dollar
BGMEA wants industrial police unit for RMG factories in DMP area
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Padma Bank launches 125-day fixed deposit scheme
Turkey’s inflation slows to 50pc ahead of election


Latest News
Fire spreads to opposite market of Bangabazar
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Using ballot papers can’t guarantee a fair election: GM Quader
Govt won't raise fertiliser prices: Agriculture Minister
Shakib withdrew his name from IPL for National duty
No need for UN cooperation in election: Foreign Minister
Missing girl rescued from Mymensingh, kidnapper held
Tigers face off Ireland for elusive Test victory
Polls-time govt main concern, not use of ballot or EVM: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Next national polls to be held using ballot papers
East West student critically injured in muggers' attack
Gazipur City Corporation polls on May 25
Single admission test for all universities from next year
Add 'Joy Bangabandhu' with national slogan, HC rules
7.0-magnitude quake hits western Papua New Guinea
7 DU-affiliated college admission process starts
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Bangladesh-France relations reach strategic partnership: PM
Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft