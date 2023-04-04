Yamaha bike FZS version-3.0 Deluxe launched in BD

ACI Motors has brought the deluxe edition of Yamaha's popular bike FZS version 3.0 to the Bangladesh market. The launching ceremony of this bike was held at the ACI Centre in Tejgaon of the capital on Saturday.





Yamaha's brand ambassador and world's best cricket all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan attended the event, says a press release.





It was informed at the event that this bike of 150cc segment has BS6 fuel injection engine, which is environment friendly. The bike also has LED tail light, LED flasher, side stand with engine cut off switch. There is also ABS braking system which helps the rider to avoid accidents.





The bike will be available in the market in 3 attractive colors. Which are Metallic Black, Metallic Gray and Majesty Red respectively. Also there are special variations in the rim color of the bikes. Apart from the Deluxe, the BS6 fuel injection engine will also be available in 2 new color models which are Matte Red and Dark Matte Blue respectively.





Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors was present as the Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony. Higher officials of ACI Motors were also present at the inaugural event.





ACI Motors is the sole distributor and technical collaborated partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh. ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of the renowned company ACI Limited. Currently, Yamaha has more than 110 3S (Sales, Service and Spare Parts) dealer points across the country.