Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, 10:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRAC Bank opens sub-branch at Uttara Sector 10

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Desk

BRAC Bank opens sub-branch at Uttara Sector 10

BRAC Bank opens sub-branch at Uttara Sector 10

BRAC Bank inaugurated a new Sub-Branch in Uttara Sector 10 of Dhaka recently, says a press release.

M Masud Rana, Deputy Managing Director & CFO of BRAC Bank, formally opened the branch with the presence of Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Head of Branches, and senior officials of the bank's Distribution Network.

The introduction of the Sub-Branch Network in 2022 is a part of BRAC Bank's multi-channel distribution strategy to provide the best banking services to its customers nationwide. As per the licence issued by Bangladesh Bank, the Sub-Branch operations are being run.

The new Sub-Branch in Uttara will offer a range of modern banking services that will provide convenience to individual and business customers.
 
Customers can avail of all banking services such as account opening, cash deposit and withdrawal, deposit pension scheme, fund transfer using EFTN and RTGS, remittance service, utility bill, credit card, student file, consumer loan, debit card, and chequebook processing, Astha App enrollment, school banking, savings instruments, and many more, except for foreign exchange services.

M Masud Rana FCA, Deputy Managing Director and CFO of BRAC Bank, stated that the Sub-Branch is a part of their strategy to reach out to more people and provide banking services to semi-urban and rural areas. The bank is committed to promoting financial inclusion by expanding its network.

BRAC Bank aims to rapidly expand its Sub-Branch network throughout the country and become a leader in this particular segment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No room for complacency on economy: Planning Minister
India aims to internationalise rupee in foreign trade
Bangladesh yet to formulate tourism master plan
Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 82.31 against US dollar
BGMEA wants industrial police unit for RMG factories in DMP area
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Padma Bank launches 125-day fixed deposit scheme
Turkey’s inflation slows to 50pc ahead of election


Latest News
Fire spreads to opposite market of Bangabazar
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Using ballot papers can’t guarantee a fair election: GM Quader
Govt won't raise fertiliser prices: Agriculture Minister
Shakib withdrew his name from IPL for National duty
No need for UN cooperation in election: Foreign Minister
Missing girl rescued from Mymensingh, kidnapper held
Tigers face off Ireland for elusive Test victory
Polls-time govt main concern, not use of ballot or EVM: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Next national polls to be held using ballot papers
East West student critically injured in muggers' attack
Gazipur City Corporation polls on May 25
Single admission test for all universities from next year
Add 'Joy Bangabandhu' with national slogan, HC rules
7.0-magnitude quake hits western Papua New Guinea
7 DU-affiliated college admission process starts
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Bangladesh-France relations reach strategic partnership: PM
Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft