BRAC Bank opens sub-branch at Uttara Sector 10 BRAC Bank inaugurated a new Sub-Branch in Uttara Sector 10 of Dhaka recently, says a press release.





M Masud Rana, Deputy Managing Director & CFO of BRAC Bank, formally opened the branch with the presence of Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Head of Branches, and senior officials of the bank's Distribution Network.





The introduction of the Sub-Branch Network in 2022 is a part of BRAC Bank's multi-channel distribution strategy to provide the best banking services to its customers nationwide. As per the licence issued by Bangladesh Bank, the Sub-Branch operations are being run.





The new Sub-Branch in Uttara will offer a range of modern banking services that will provide convenience to individual and business customers.





Customers can avail of all banking services such as account opening, cash deposit and withdrawal, deposit pension scheme, fund transfer using EFTN and RTGS, remittance service, utility bill, credit card, student file, consumer loan, debit card, and chequebook processing, Astha App enrollment, school banking, savings instruments, and many more, except for foreign exchange services.





M Masud Rana FCA, Deputy Managing Director and CFO of BRAC Bank, stated that the Sub-Branch is a part of their strategy to reach out to more people and provide banking services to semi-urban and rural areas. The bank is committed to promoting financial inclusion by expanding its network.





BRAC Bank aims to rapidly expand its Sub-Branch network throughout the country and become a leader in this particular segment.