Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, 10:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton comes up with AC exchange offer

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Walton AC customers can exchange their old or used air conditioners of any brand with the new one of Walton under its 'AC Exchange Offer' along with discount facilities.

These customer benefits will be available until further notice.

Under the offer, customers can purchase new split Walton ACs ranging from 1 ton to 2.5 tons and get up to Tk. 20,800 discount in exchange of their used ACs of any brand from all Walton plaza or distributor showrooms across the country.

Moreover, customers can also exchange their old light commercial and celling type ACs of any brand with Walton's 1.5 to 5 tons of commercial inverter and non-inverter cassette and ceiling type ACs and get up to Tk. 36,360 discount.

The exchange offer is also applicable for online purchase from Walton E-Plaza (eplaza.waltonbd.com).

Besides, customers are getting up to 20% discount on selective models of ACs for E-Plaza purchase from 01 April to 10 April, 2023.

Walton is also producing and marketing offline voice control AC with 3-in-1 converter, Bluetooth and air plasma technology. Walton's Bluetooth technology Krystaline Preto series AC can be controlled through smartphone via Bluetooth without internet connection.

Beside this, Walton has 19 models of 1.5 tons to 5 tons cassette and ceiling type commercial ACs those are ideals for educational institutions, religious organizations, office, community center, restaurant or other medium establishments.

Walton is providing 10 years guarantee on the compressor of Walton Inverter AC with one year replacement benefit.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No room for complacency on economy: Planning Minister
India aims to internationalise rupee in foreign trade
Bangladesh yet to formulate tourism master plan
Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 82.31 against US dollar
BGMEA wants industrial police unit for RMG factories in DMP area
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Padma Bank launches 125-day fixed deposit scheme
Turkey’s inflation slows to 50pc ahead of election


Latest News
Fire spreads to opposite market of Bangabazar
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Using ballot papers can’t guarantee a fair election: GM Quader
Govt won't raise fertiliser prices: Agriculture Minister
Shakib withdrew his name from IPL for National duty
No need for UN cooperation in election: Foreign Minister
Missing girl rescued from Mymensingh, kidnapper held
Tigers face off Ireland for elusive Test victory
Polls-time govt main concern, not use of ballot or EVM: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Next national polls to be held using ballot papers
East West student critically injured in muggers' attack
Gazipur City Corporation polls on May 25
Single admission test for all universities from next year
Add 'Joy Bangabandhu' with national slogan, HC rules
7.0-magnitude quake hits western Papua New Guinea
7 DU-affiliated college admission process starts
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Bangladesh-France relations reach strategic partnership: PM
Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft