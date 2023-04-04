Walton comes up with AC exchange offer

Walton AC customers can exchange their old or used air conditioners of any brand with the new one of Walton under its 'AC Exchange Offer' along with discount facilities.





These customer benefits will be available until further notice.





Under the offer, customers can purchase new split Walton ACs ranging from 1 ton to 2.5 tons and get up to Tk. 20,800 discount in exchange of their used ACs of any brand from all Walton plaza or distributor showrooms across the country.





Moreover, customers can also exchange their old light commercial and celling type ACs of any brand with Walton's 1.5 to 5 tons of commercial inverter and non-inverter cassette and ceiling type ACs and get up to Tk. 36,360 discount.





The exchange offer is also applicable for online purchase from Walton E-Plaza (eplaza.waltonbd.com).





Besides, customers are getting up to 20% discount on selective models of ACs for E-Plaza purchase from 01 April to 10 April, 2023.





Walton is also producing and marketing offline voice control AC with 3-in-1 converter, Bluetooth and air plasma technology. Walton's Bluetooth technology Krystaline Preto series AC can be controlled through smartphone via Bluetooth without internet connection.





Beside this, Walton has 19 models of 1.5 tons to 5 tons cassette and ceiling type commercial ACs those are ideals for educational institutions, religious organizations, office, community center, restaurant or other medium establishments.





Walton is providing 10 years guarantee on the compressor of Walton Inverter AC with one year replacement benefit. �UNB