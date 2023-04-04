Huawei to build a smart talent ecosystem in South Asia

Huawei plans to develop fifty thousand ICT talents in South Asia in the next five years with various programs like building ICT academies, different ICT and startup competitions, online course enrollment, fresh employee recruitment, etc.







The announcement has come in an event titled 'Building a Smart Talent Ecosystem, In South Asia, For south Asia' held at its representative office of South Asia on Monday.







The event was attended by journalists and Huawei officials from Huawei South Asia countries. Yuying Karl, Bangladesh Country Director, South Asia Public Relations Department, shared the insight and plan at the event, says a press release.







Recently Huawei has formed its South Asia representative office in Dhaka, Bangladesh, involving Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, and Bangladesh itself. This segment will be a sub-region of Huawei Asia Pacific region.







The main purpose of establishing this sub-region is to support the region with more attention and create better value for the customers, partners, ecosystem, as well as society with the inspiration 'In South Asia, For South Asia'.





Among all key strategies, Huawei has always emphasized talent development since it believes in local empowerment and collaborative success. With that focus, Huawei has developed more than 6,000 ICT talents last year in South Asia. And now this company has the plan to develop 50,000 new ICT talents by next five year.







Seeds For The Future is Huawei's flagship program for undergraduate students that being organized for last several years in the countries of Huawei South Asia. Apart from that, Huawei organizes ICT Incubator from startups facilitating them with seed money, technology, and guidance support. It also organizes special programs for women in the ICT field.







Huawei has also developed Huawei South Asia Academy, connecting stakeholders like government technical officers, telco operators, academicians, CSE/EEE students, and overall ecosystem partners. The worldwide business case scenarios of the latest ICT innovations, engineering courses, solutions, and so on that Huawei has got with its significant investment in research and development for more than 30 years will be showcased here.







ICT Academies are being built with different engineering universities in South Asia so that students can enroll for their desired programs and achieve globally accepted certificates.







Yuying shared, "Three things have been very important to Huawei. Supporting the industry with cutting-edge technology and infrastructure, sustainable development, and Cultivating ICT talents�.Huawei, as a responsible partner of ICT development has fixed solid plan for talent development."





He added, "By the end of 2022, we established Huawei ICT Academies with more than 2,200 universities across the globe. Through this program, we train an average of more than 200,000 students each year.





At the event, Yuying also informed that in 2022, Huawei generated USD 93.5 billion in revenue and USD 5.2 billion (approx.) in net profits. Huawei continues to strengthen its investment in R&D, with an annual expenditure of USD 23.5 billion in 2022, representing 25.1% of the company's annual revenue and bringing its total R&D expenditure over the past ten years to more than USD 142.3 billion.