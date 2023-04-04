Video
2nd phase TCB product sale begins in Rangpur

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

RANGPUR, April 3: The district administration today launched sale of essential products of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) at subsidised rates in the second phase during the holy month of Ramadan.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) AWM Raihan Shah inaugurated the selling of daily essential commodities at subsidized rates among low-income group families in a function held at Keramotia High School ground in the city as the chief guest.

Executive Magistrate of Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) Mahmud Hasan Mridha, Chief of Rangpur regional office of TCB Md. Shafiqul Islam and City Councilor for local Ward No-18 Md. Chandu Mian attended the function.

Sale of TCB products began among one crore families across the country as per directives of the Prime Minister's Office and Commerce Ministry to keep prices of daily necessities at reasonable and bearable levels during the holy month of Ramadan.

A total of 2,85,312 'Family Card' holders of low income group beneficiary families of RpCC, eight upazilas and three municipalities of the district under the supervision of Rangpur district administration are being covered under this programme.

 Each card holder beneficiary can purchase essentials, including one kilogram of sugar, two-kg of lentils and two-liters of soybean oil, at a cost of Taka 420 from the TCB dealers in the second phase.    �BSS


