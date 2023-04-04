Bidya Sinha Mim Brand Ambassador of Herlan The American color cosmetics brand Herlan has announced appointment of the country's popular model and actor Bidya Sinha Saha Mim as its brand ambassador.





Herlan made the declaration formally after the contract signing event held at Hotel Sheraton in Dhaka.





Bidya Sinha Saha Mim stated that "Herlan has introduced high-quality cosmetics in Bangladesh. In terms of popularity and excellence, this brand's products are unparalleled. I will work to popularize wide spread use of this brand in the market of Bangladesh".





Bidya Sinha Mim and Jamal Uddin, Executive Director for Herlan signed the deal on behalf their respective sides.







This is to mention that the American Color Cosmetics brand is a joint venture of Herlan Gronberg Laboratories LLC, USA, and Remark LLC, USA. Herlan has updated their product range to be more fashionable and relevant to today's consumers.





This brand's beauty products include primer, foundation, concealer, gloss, gel eyeliner, mascara, and nail varnish, all of which come in sleek, high-quality packaging. Lipsticks come in a variety of finishes, with options like satin, liquid, and bullet. The nail polish collection consists of glitter, holographic, gel, and regular nail polish.





The brand believes that having well-known celebrities like Bidya Sinha Saha Mim associated with the brand will give the country's cosmetics industry a boost.