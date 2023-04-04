Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, 10:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung launches exciting Eid campaign

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Business Desk

Capturing the essence of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festivities, Samsung is here with yet another magnificent Eid campaign- 'Ghor Bhorti Eid Furti'! Offering an incredible range of offers and promotional prices on TV, Refrigerator & Washing Machine.

Samsung is all set to elevate customers' Eid celebrations through this campaign. This Eid-ul-Fitr, Samsung has got a wide range of Cashback and Exchange Offers via the 'Ghor Bhorti Eid Furti' campaign, says a press release.

On TV models, Samsung is offering up to BDT 30,000 discount! For instance, Samsung's 43" 4K UHD TV (AU7500) is now priced at BDT 49,900 only, while 55" QLED 4K Smart TV (55Q60A) is priced at BDT 121,900!

Samsung's Eid campaign also covers other household appliances like Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Microwave Ovens and Air Conditioners. On Samsung's Refrigerator models, customers can enjoy Cashback up to BDT 30,000 and Exchange Offer up to BDT 16,000! The 700L Side by Side Refrigerator (RS72) is now up for grabs at BDT 149,900 only! Owing to the offer, Samsung's Washing Machine price starts at BDT 38,000, with discount offers on selected Washing Machine models.

Customers can avail of top-quality home appliances at offered prices with up to 36 months of EMI and free home installation and delivery. The 'Ghor Bhorti Eid Furti' boasts up to BDT 30,000 on Cashback Offers and up to BDT 16,000 on Exchange Offers.

Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Director & Head of Business, Consumer Electronics Division, said, "Eid is a time of utter joy and celebration when people throughout the country are seeking to revamp their homes.

 During this time, a campaign such as this one will allow people to experience Samsung's stunning technologies and enjoy the Eid festivities in a hassle-free manner."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No room for complacency on economy: Planning Minister
India aims to internationalise rupee in foreign trade
Bangladesh yet to formulate tourism master plan
Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 82.31 against US dollar
BGMEA wants industrial police unit for RMG factories in DMP area
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Padma Bank launches 125-day fixed deposit scheme
Turkey’s inflation slows to 50pc ahead of election


Latest News
Fire spreads to opposite market of Bangabazar
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Using ballot papers can’t guarantee a fair election: GM Quader
Govt won't raise fertiliser prices: Agriculture Minister
Shakib withdrew his name from IPL for National duty
No need for UN cooperation in election: Foreign Minister
Missing girl rescued from Mymensingh, kidnapper held
Tigers face off Ireland for elusive Test victory
Polls-time govt main concern, not use of ballot or EVM: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Next national polls to be held using ballot papers
East West student critically injured in muggers' attack
Gazipur City Corporation polls on May 25
Single admission test for all universities from next year
Add 'Joy Bangabandhu' with national slogan, HC rules
7.0-magnitude quake hits western Papua New Guinea
7 DU-affiliated college admission process starts
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Bangladesh-France relations reach strategic partnership: PM
Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft