1500 Madhupur small farmers get AB Bank Smart Agri Loan AB Bank Ltd disbursed agricultural loans to over 1500 small and marginal farmers under own supervision through smart cards at Madhupur, Tangail.





The program was organized at Madhupur Auditorium, Madhupur, Tangail recently, says a press release.





Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Agriculture Minister, People's Republic of Bangladesh was present as chief guest.





Jasim Uddin Haider, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Tangail, Md. SoruarAlom Khan Abu, Upazila Chairman, General Secretary, Awami League, Madhupur, Md. Harunar Rashid, Upazila Chairman, Dhanbari, Ms. Shamima Yasmin, UpazilaNirbahi Officer, Madhupur, Md. Siddique Hossain Khan, Mayor, Madhupur Municipality were present as special guests with Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited presiding. Local senior leaders of Bangladesh Awami League along with other officials of the bank also attended the program.





"Bangladesh is maintaining its continued development under your fearless and commendable leadership-Thank you, Prime Minister" said,Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director, AB Bank Ltd.