RFL holds dealers’ conference in Turkey Business conglomerate RFL Group recently hosted a dealers' conference in Turkey.





The programme was held at a hotel in Istanbul, according to a media statement.





More than 200 leading distributors of various brands of RFL - RFL Tubewell, RFL Metal Bathroom Fittings, Topper Kitchenware, GI Fittings, Duranta Bicycle, Decent Spare Parts, Cosmic Door and Window, RFL uPVC Door, Laurel Sheet and Ceiling, Click and Blaze, Vision, and Vigo - attended the event.





RN Paul, managing director of RFL Group, Dilip Kumar Sutradhar, executive director of Banga Building Material, Kazi Rashedul Islam, executive director of Banga Building Materials, Nur Alam, executive director of RFL Electronics, Abdul Kuddus Miah, chief operating officer of RFL, and Rasheduzzaman, chief operating officer of RFL Plastic, also joined the event. �UNB