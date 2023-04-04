NRBC Bank celebrates 10th anniv disbursing Tk 1cr to poor

The NRBC Bank celebrated a decade of its operation on Thursday last. In this regard, a total of taka one crore is being provided as financial assistance to 10,000 poor people.





The amount will be disbursed to the most disadvantaged people through their mobile banking accounts. The programme of assisting the poor has started through the Agailjhara branch in Barisal and the Mithapukur sub-branch in Rangpur.







On the occasion a discussion meeting and a prayer program were organized at the bank's head office to mark the occasion of the ten-year anniversary. Bank Chairman SM Parvez Tamal presided over the event, says a press release.





An announcement was made that a grand celebration had not been arranged in order to preserve the sanctity of the holy month of Ramadan.







This ten-year anniversary is being celebrated through welfare-oriented activities for ordinary people. The bank's CSR fund is providing financial assistance of 1,000 taka per person to 10,000 people.







Bank's Vice Chairman Rafiqul Islam Mia Arzoo, Executive Committee Chairman Mohammed Adnan Imam, Risk Management Committee Chairman AKM Mostafizur Rahman, Director Mohammad Oliur Rahman, Mohammed Nazim, AM Saidur Rahman, Loquit Ullah, Independent Director Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) Abu Esrar, Dr. Khan Mohammad Abdul Mannan, Dr. Raad Mozib Lalon and Managing Director & CEO Golam Awlia along with the bank's entrepreneurs, shareholders, and employees were present at the event through online platform Zoom and in person.





At the ceremony, the Chairman of the bank, S.M. Parvez Tamal said that we established the Bank, but the bank is operating by depositor's money. Depositors and customers are owners of this Bank, we are only caretaker of the institution.





He stated that they have been observing a decade of serving the community with devotion during the holy month of Ramadan. One crore taka is being donated for the welfare of the disadvantaged people in society.







He further stated that we have established 1,616 service centers, including branches and sub-branches, to serve the people of rural areas. Through these service centers, we provide services to one crore people every month. We have also provided loans to 53,000 small entrepreneurs through the bank's micro-credit programs, which have led to the employment of at least one lakh people.





The Managing Director of the bank, Golam Awlia, stated that due to the efficient management policies and techniques of the Board of Directors, NRB Bank has become one of the leading banks in terms of banking operations and economy within only ten years. Through an extensive nationwide network, the Bank is providing relentless service to people of all classes.





He further mentioned that by the end of December 2022, the bank had collected deposits of BDT 15,575 crore and disbursed loans of BDT 13,382 crore. In the previous year, the bank imported goods worth BDT 3,603 crore and exported goods worth BDT 3,373 crore. Expatriates have sent BDT 1,333 crore in remittances through the bank.





It may be mentioned that in 2013, on April 2nd, NRBC Bank began its journey with the initiative of expatriate entrepreneurs.