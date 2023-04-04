Union Bank celebrates stepping into 11th years Union Bank Ltd celebrates successfully stepping into11th years. A celebrating program was held in its Head Office,Gulshan-1, Dhaka recently, says a press release.





A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the programme by cutting ribbon as the chief guest.







Deputy Managing Directors Md. Nazrul Islam, Shafiuddin Ahmed and SEVP Golam Mostafa were present as special guests.







Besides, Head of Divisionals of Head Office were present at the ceremony. In this regards, A Doa-Mahfil was also organized and pray to almighty Allah for well-being of the bank.