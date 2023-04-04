Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, 10:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China launches security probe into US chipmaker Micron

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

BEIJING, April 3: Chinese authorities have begun an investigation into leading US memory chipmaker Micron Technology, a decision Beijing's foreign ministry said Monday was intended to "safeguard national security".

The probe escalates an already fierce battle between Beijing and Washington for supremacy in the field of semiconductors as broader bilateral relations continue to deteriorate.

The decision was announced late Friday by China's top cybersecurity regulator, which said in an online notice it would review products sold by Micron over "national security concerns".

Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news briefing on Monday the investigation was a normal measure taken to "conduct network security reviews of internet products that affect or may affect national security".

"Both Chinese companies and foreign companies operating in China must abide by Chinese laws and regulations and must not endanger China's national security," she said.

The Boise, Idaho-based Micron said in a statement it was "cooperating fully" with Chinese authorities, Bloomberg reported.

US authorities have in recent years sought to prevent the country's advanced chip technology from being exported to China, imposing targeted controls on the ability of domestic industry leaders to sell their products overseas.

They have also sought to persuade key allies to follow suit.

The Netherlands and Japan -- both leading manufacturers of specialised semiconductor technology equipment -- have recently announced new restrictions on exporting certain products to China.

Beijing has slammed the decisions as "US bullying tactics", vowing that such controls will only strengthen its resolve to achieve self-reliance in the sector -- a longstanding goal of Beijing, which has been investing vast sums in domestic chip technology firms.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No room for complacency on economy: Planning Minister
India aims to internationalise rupee in foreign trade
Bangladesh yet to formulate tourism master plan
Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 82.31 against US dollar
BGMEA wants industrial police unit for RMG factories in DMP area
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Padma Bank launches 125-day fixed deposit scheme
Turkey’s inflation slows to 50pc ahead of election


Latest News
Fire spreads to opposite market of Bangabazar
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Using ballot papers can’t guarantee a fair election: GM Quader
Govt won't raise fertiliser prices: Agriculture Minister
Shakib withdrew his name from IPL for National duty
No need for UN cooperation in election: Foreign Minister
Missing girl rescued from Mymensingh, kidnapper held
Tigers face off Ireland for elusive Test victory
Polls-time govt main concern, not use of ballot or EVM: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Next national polls to be held using ballot papers
East West student critically injured in muggers' attack
Gazipur City Corporation polls on May 25
Single admission test for all universities from next year
Add 'Joy Bangabandhu' with national slogan, HC rules
7.0-magnitude quake hits western Papua New Guinea
7 DU-affiliated college admission process starts
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Bangladesh-France relations reach strategic partnership: PM
Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft