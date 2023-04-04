Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, 10:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Russia says oil cuts in interests of energy markets

Published : Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

MOSCOW, April 3: The Kremlin said Monday oil output cuts by Russia, Saudi Arabia and other major producers that have caused prices to soar are "in the interests" of global markets.

The surprise move on Sunday came as oil prices have cooled in recent months after soaring last year following the start of the conflict in Ukraine.

"It is in the interests of global energy markets for world oil prices to remain at a good level," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Whether other countries are happy with this or not is their business," he added.

The decision could anger the United States, which had already criticised the OPEC+ oil cartel, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, over a previous cut in production last year. Riyadh and other major oil producers announced Sunday a production cut of more than one million barrels per day, calling it a "precautionary" move aimed at stabilising the market.

Russia said it would extend until the end of the year its own voluntary production cut of 500,000 barrels per day, a measure seen by experts as a way of making prices go up and counteracting the effect of international sanctions.

Russia's deputy prime minister in charge of energy, Alexander Novak, said the measure was justified by the "high volatility" and "uncertainty" on the oil market.

"The predictability of the global oil market is a key element to ensure energy security," he said in a statement.

Oil prices shot up on Monday, with both main crude contracts jumping around eight percent at one point.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No room for complacency on economy: Planning Minister
India aims to internationalise rupee in foreign trade
Bangladesh yet to formulate tourism master plan
Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 82.31 against US dollar
BGMEA wants industrial police unit for RMG factories in DMP area
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Padma Bank launches 125-day fixed deposit scheme
Turkey’s inflation slows to 50pc ahead of election


Latest News
Fire spreads to opposite market of Bangabazar
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Using ballot papers can’t guarantee a fair election: GM Quader
Govt won't raise fertiliser prices: Agriculture Minister
Shakib withdrew his name from IPL for National duty
No need for UN cooperation in election: Foreign Minister
Missing girl rescued from Mymensingh, kidnapper held
Tigers face off Ireland for elusive Test victory
Polls-time govt main concern, not use of ballot or EVM: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Next national polls to be held using ballot papers
East West student critically injured in muggers' attack
Gazipur City Corporation polls on May 25
Single admission test for all universities from next year
Add 'Joy Bangabandhu' with national slogan, HC rules
7.0-magnitude quake hits western Papua New Guinea
7 DU-affiliated college admission process starts
State's core spirit should not be hit: Hasan Mahmud
Bangladesh-France relations reach strategic partnership: PM
Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft