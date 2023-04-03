

Jatiya Party hosts Iftar for diplomats



Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader said, the whole world is now in various crises. Therefore, in the month of Ramadan, everyone must come together and work together to overcome the national crisis.He made this call at an Iftar party organised by Jatiya Party at a city hotel on Sunday. GM Quader said that various countries of the world including Bangladesh are now in a dire situation of food and fuel crisis A concerted effort and initiative is needed to deal with such calamities. Awami League presidium member and agriculture minister Dr Abdur Razzak and Awami League office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, member of the BNP standing committee Dr Khandaker Musharraf, Dr Abdul Moin Khan and Abdus Salam, JSD President ASM Abdur Rab, Krishak Sramik Janata League President Quader Siddiqui, Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon, SA TV Managing Director Salauddin Ahmed and other dignitaries joined the Iftar ceremony.