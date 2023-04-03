City schools have hands deep in guardians' pockets

Allegations have arisen against some renowned private schools in the capital including Ideal School and College, Wills Little Flower School and College and Vikarunnisa Noon School and College of charging abnormal fees from guardians at the middle of the year completely shunning government directives.



According to sources, at the beginning of the year, Tk 10,000 was collected from each English version student during admission to Motijheel Ideal School and College in the capital.



This amount was taken to meet up the expenditures of 24 heads including law and consultancy, election expenses, gratuity, WASA and gas, prize distribution and diary-syllabus-calendar.



But in some similar heads, the school has sent SMS to the parents asking them to deposit money again. Apart from this, the tuition fee has been increased without any prior announcement.



An investigation revealed that not only this institution, several other institutions in the capital have increased tuition fees. Besides, due to the activities of the government supervision committee, the institutions could not collect money from the parents beyond the prescribed rate at the beginning of the year. So, two months later, the trap is now set. The rise in the prices of daily commodities has already raised the concern of the guardians. In such a situation, the step of charging the child's various fees in the school, especially for the second time in the same sector, has caused extreme anger and dissatisfaction among the parents of the students. They termed the schools' move as 'immoral and hypocritical'.



Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education Director General Prof Nehal Ahmed said no school can charge more than the fee set by the government.



The DSHE has a monitoring team for the entire country. Action will be taken if specific complaints are received, he added.



Concerned persons alleged that Ideal School Banasree branch charged Tk 600 for diaries, syllabus, calendars and WASA in the beginning of the year for English version.



Now Tk 950 have been demanded under the same head. Mentioning 23 heads, after collecting the money, finding nothing else they are creating a 'miscellaneous' head, Tk 215 were taken per student. But now again Tk 1,000 has been demanded for magazine, poor fund, report card, farewell programme and national festivals. Parents are objecting, how they can collect Tk 300 for the report card. The school faced lawsuits due to various decisions. The cost of that case has also been imposed on the parents of the students. Tk 80 has been levied on this head. Tk 24 lakh is collected here from 30,000 students.



A parent alleged that the institution has increased the tuition fee by Tk 100. Some 30 lakh will be collected from 30,000 students on this head. And in the case of collection in different heads, receipt of money is given only at the time of first admission. Since then it has been taken by Rocket, which does not provide any documents.



However, it was not possible to talk to the principal of the institution, Fawzia Rashedi, despite contacting her in this regard.



Similar allegations have been made against Wills Little Flower School. At the beginning of the year, Tk 8,000 and Tk 10,000 are taken from the students of Bengali medium and English version respectively.



They did not mention the heads of those collection. Now, Tk 300 per student is charged for souvenirs in March first. Within a month, apart from tuition and examination fees, money is being collected in 19 other sectors. Parents now have to pay Tk 2,870 in this sector. If the payment is not made within two months, the admission will be cancelled as mentioned in the school fee receipt. After that, in case of re-admission, another Tk 1,500 will have to be paid.



ANM Shamsul Alam Khan, acting principal of the institution, said that at the time of admission, they took fees as per government instructions. Heads under which money could not be taken are now being collected. 'We are taking the same as other schools like Vikarunnisa Noon and Ideal School and College are taking', he added.



Ziaul Kabir Dulu, Chairman of the Guardians' Unity Forum, said that some miscreants are sitting in the management committee of some educational institutions in the capital. They have chosen institutions as their source of illegal income. Guardians will not be saved if the government especially the Ministry of Education is not sincere.



