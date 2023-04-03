BB devises SMART benchmark for banks' lending rates

Bangladesh Bank after announcing the withdrawal of the existing cap on commercial banks' lending rates in June is now devising a new benchmark called Six-Month Moving Average Rate (SMART).



The central bank authority is working on it to facilitate commercial banks that they can fix lending rates on the basis of market driven rates.



Under the proposed system Bangladesh Bank (BB) will fix a benchmark on the basis of its different treasury bonds' six month average rate. With this benchmark rate the commercial banks will be allowed to add another 3 to 5 per cent extra rates in lending to their clients.



This system is almost like London Interbank offering rates (LIBOR) or the US Fed based Secured Overnight Financial Rates (SOFR) under which with a certain benchmark rate additional rates are added in calculating lending rates.



With this new devising system the lending rates will be market driven and this is one of the compliance issues to be followed by Bangladesh as per IMF directives in getting rest of its loans.



Dr Md Habibur Rahman, chief economist, Bangladesh Bank said, "We had a meeting on this issue with bankers and we are collectively working on setting a benchmark."



He said as the commercial banks will calculate their lending rates on the basis of SMART benchmark plus 3 to 5 per cent with the rate.



He said for examples if treasury bonds' six months' average rate is 8 per cent then a bank may add extra 3 per cent with it and the lending rate for this bank will stand at 8 per cent plus 3 per cent total 11 per cent.



Like this different banks may set different rates as per bank-customer relationships.



"We are creating a structure similar to the London Interbank Offer Rate (Libor). Under this, the average interest rate of various treasury bonds of the government will be taken as the base", he said.

When contacted a former senior banker said some banks will increase more and interest rates will skyrocket. Currently the maximum interest rate is 9 per cent.



At the same time, the central bank will create a corridor for various types of policy interest rate determination. Based on this, the policy rate of interest will be changed from time to time. Besides, in coordination with this, the banks will change the interest rates of loans and deposits.



Recently, these decisions were taken in a meeting chaired by the Governor of the Central Bank. In light of this, the relevant officials of the central bank are now working on creating the structure a senior BB official said.



The central bank will announce this structure regarding the loan interest rate during the monetary policy announcement for the new financial year in July. Banks will be given some time to implement this policy. Also, the structure of net foreign exchange reserves, market-based exchange rate of dollar will be announced, he said If these decisions come into effect, this will be the first international policy on interest rates. But in this policy, the interest rate may increase by 3 to 5 per cent in one jump, he said.



