HC grants anticipatory bail to Prothom Alo editor





The High Court (HC) on Sunday granted a six-week anticipatory bail to Prothom Alo Editor and Publisher Matiur Rahman in a case filed against him under the Digital Security Act (DSA).



The HC bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam passed the order after Matiur Rahman appeared before the court seeking anticipatory bail in the case.



The HC bench also asked him to appear before the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court concerned in six weeks and seek bail in the case.



Senior Advocate Fida M Kamal stood for Matiur Rahman while additional attorney general Mehedi Hasan and deputy attorney general Sujit Chatarjee Bappi represented the state.



A lawyer named Abdul Malek Mashiur Malek, 61, filed the case against Matiur Rahman, reporter Samsuzzaman Shams, an unnamed assistant cameraman, and unnamed others on March 29 with Ramna Police Station.



Malek accused them of using print, online, and electronic media to tarnish the image and reputation of the state, according to the FIR.



The FIR also mentioned that the accused spread falsehood on purpose to deteriorate law and order.



The case was filed under the sections 25, 31 and 35 of the DSA.



Meanwhile, Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams on Saturday was taken to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, just a day after his relocation to Kashimpur Central Jail-1, Gazipur.



Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams, working in Savar near the capital Dhaka, was picked up from his house in the Ambagan area near Jahangirnagar University in the early hours of Wednesday by the CID for allegedly publishing fake and fabricated news.



Later, he was sued under the DSA on the same day and a Dhaka court sent him to jail on Thursday rejecting his bail plea.



The Prothom Alo reporter spoke to people including a child named Shobuj on March 25, on the eve of Independence Day, and submitted a report on people's suffering due to price hikes. The report was published on March 26.



The news drew criticism as the newspaper used the child's photo with a quote from a 40-year-old labourer named Zakir, identifying the child as Zakir and not Shobuj.



Prothom Alo withdrew the report within around half an hour and issued a correction later in the day, saying there was an inconsistency between the headline and the accompanying photo. Alongside the news item, the newspaper had also posted a poster on its social media handle.



