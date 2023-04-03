Video
HC issues rule against govt announced Hajj package cost

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday issued a rule asking the government to explain why the Hajj package announced by the government this year should not be declared illegal on the ground that it is contrary to the public interest.

The HC bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali issued the rule after hearing on a writ petition filed in this regard.

The HC also wanted to know why other airlines besides Bangladesh Biman and Saudi Airlines should not be included in list of airlines for booking tickets for hajj, keeping the affordability of the pilgrims in mind.

Religious Affairs Secretary, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary, Director General of the Islamic Foundation and Hajj Association of Bangladesh (HAB) have been asked to reply to the rule within the next four weeks.

On March 6, a legal notice was sent to the government to review the Hajj package price and set it at Tk 4 lakh by Supreme Court lawyer and chief coordinator of Al-Quran Study Center, Advocate Ashraf Uz Zaman.

The notice which stated that legal action will be taken against the concerned authorities if they don't take necessary steps within a week, was also sent to the Religious Affairs Ministry.

Advocate Ashraf Uz-Zaman, petitioner of the writ, told reporters that they want the concerned party to amend, change and reschedule the Hajj Package-2023, confining it within Taka four lakh.

"We have pointed out other issues like including other airlines besides Bangladesh Biman or Saudi Airlines, to ease out the burden of the expenses for the pilgrims," he added.

The government fixed the cost of Hajj in the current year at Tk 6.83 lakh. On the other hand, the minimum cost for Hajj pilgrims under private management (without Qurbani) has been set at Tk 6.72 lakh.

With the announced packages, a pilgrim will have to spend around Tk 1.5 lakh extra this year, compared to the previous year's budget.

Lawyer Gazi Md Mohsin appeared in the court hearing on behalf of the writ petitioner, while Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar represented the state during the hearing on the petition.


