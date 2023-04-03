HAAB urges govt to form technical body to fix Hajj plane fare

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan on Sunday said that despite sincerity of the government to manage this year's Hajj at minimum expenditure, the government has to increase the package fees due to higher price of Saudi Riyal (SR) and US Dollars.



"We haven't increased any cost of Hajj management from our side. We have to increase the expenditure due to higher price of SR and US Dollars. In 2022, the price of SR was only Tk21 while it's now Tk 29 per SR. At least 33 per cent of cost increased due to the price hike," he said, adding "We could lessen the cost by sending our pilgrims under 'D' category packages. But, the pilgrims will not be satisfied."



He made the remark while addressing a seminar titled 'Hajj Packages 2023 and Management' organized by Religious Reporters' Forum (RRF), a body of reporters working at different media outlets in Dhaka at a city hotel.



RRF President Ubaidullah Badol presided over the seminar while Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim, Secretary General Faruk Ahmed Sarder and RRF's founding General Secretary Faiz Ullah Bhuiyan spoke among others.



RRF Vice President Rashidul Hasan, also senior reporter of Daily Star, presented the keynote speech while its General Secretary Kamruzzaman Bablu moderated.



In his speech, Faridul Haque Khan admitted about the sufferings of the pilgrims over the higher fees of pilgrimage and assured that he would talk to the Prime Minister for setting a procedure in next time, so that Hajj fees and plane fares can be fixed in a logical manner.



While addressing, HAAB President Shahadat Hossain Taslim urged the Prime Minister to reconsider the Hajj packages set for Bangladeshi pilgrims and deduct the higher costs from the packages to lessen pains.



"Biman, which is a commercial organization, sets its plane fare every year. It usually considers its profit while fixes the fares. We have urged the PM and sent a letter to her on Sunday demanding to lessen the plane fare and deduct it from the package. At least Tk 57,797 was increased in the packages illogically. Not only Biman, foreign air carriers will also charge it and take huge amount of foreign currencies creating pressure of our reserves. It should be reduced and save our currencies," he added.



He also urged the government to form a technical committee comprising representatives of third parties to fix plane fare.



He also cited the inconsistencies of the Hajj package and urged the government to resolve those.



In the keynote, Rashidul Hasan claimed that due to higher fees of Hajj packages, most people have lost their interests to perform Hajj. As a huge number of pilgrims were waiting since last three years, this year's Hajj registration could be completed. But, it's feared that less than 40 per cent of the quota could be filled up in next year, if the fees remain in this stage.



He urged the government to fix Hajj fees in a logical stage and lessen sufferings of the pilgrims.



