Monday, 3 April, 2023, 5:06 PM
Adani claims Godda power cheaper than BD IPP peers'

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Special Correspondent

Adani Power Company on Sunday claimed that the cost of power from Godda plant would be one of the most competitive ones both in terms of capacity charges and fuel charge compared with all Bangladesh's IPP peers using imported coal, LNG and liquid fuel.

In a statement on Sunday  it said,  "It's sad to see that some mischievous and vested interest elements are interpreting the PPA Tariff provisions incorrectly. As of now two aspects need to be mentioned (i) Godda station has not billed Bangladesh Power Development board (BPDB), contrary to myth being created that a large sum has been raised for Fixed cost, while the Bangladesh side is still preparing for commissioning of Transmission evacuation system at its end. This has been a gesture extended through mutual discussion between Adani and BPDB that Adani would wait until the Bangladesh end is ready."

The second issue is Adani station would now be providing power from March onwards and the charges for delivered cost of Power from Godda would be one of the most competitive ones compared with all its IPPs.

The abnormally high coal prices for Godda TPP, published in some news articles, were based on un-researched interpretations and are hypothetical. Some media articles reported per unit Energy (fuel) cost of electricity generated from Godda station of Adani to be more than 18USC/kwh for the entire tenure of the PPA, which is entirely mischievous, malicious and perhaps a voice of vested interests, the statement reads.

"The Australian Global Coal NewCastle (GCNC) Indices have been predicted as USD$ 187 and HBA (Indonesian Index) predicted to be $ 197.Thus, the average index cost of 6332 Kcal coal would be USD $192. The proportionate cost of 4600 KCal coal required for Godda furnaces would be USD $139. The above FOB coal price coupled with lower freight cost already specified in Adani PPA (unlike others where it's pass through of almost double number) and ZERO duties and taxes, as also relatively more competitive Fixed costs already provided in PPA, compared to its IPP peers like Rampal, Matarbari, S.Alam Projects," it said.

It said, currently, Bangladesh has a long term PPA with 3 new generators which are based on imported coal. Based on the above-mentioned indices, delivered cost of Adani Godda would work out to be lower than its peers IPP namely Rampal, Matarbari and S.Alam stations.

Incidentally, based on indices as predicted by the two authorities in Australia and Indonesia, Adani Godda's likely billed energy cost would be 9.39 USC/kWh and Capacity Charge of 4.24 USC/kWh, just for records.

"All the rumors spread by vested interest organizations are not relatable to the facts shared with consumers of Bangladesh. The benefit of competitive and reliable power would be available to the people of Bangladesh for the entire tenure of the PPA," it reads.

Presenting the BPDB's Annual Report for FY 22, it stated that "the Total tariff of HFO based plants has increased beyond 20 USD cents and Total tariff of HSD based power plants is around USC 150/KWh.

The imported gas-based plants have a very high tariff as well. The tariff for Solar plants commissioned up until now too have a tariff between 14 USD cents to 17 USD cents, despite being an intermittent power. It's for this reason that the annual report alludes to the imported coal-based option as a sustainable, competitive base load option."


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft