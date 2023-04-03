Video
latest
Home Front Page

HSC selection test from May 30

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

The selection test for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) will start in colleges from May 30.

Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board issued a notice in this regard on Thursday. All the educational institutions have been asked to complete the selection test within June 21.

The decision is applicable for Dhaka, Rajshahi, Jashore, Cumilla, Chattogram, Barishal, Sylhet, Dinajpur, Mymensingh, Bangladesh Madrasha and Technical Education Board and the controller of examinations of Bangladesh Inter-Education Board.

The authorities concerned have been asked to take necessary steps in this regard.     UNB


« PreviousNext »

