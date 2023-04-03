9 to die for killing brothers in Meherpur a decade ago

A Meherpur court has sentenced nine people to death for killing two brothers in Gangni Upazila in 2012.



Additional District and Sessions Judge Ripoti Kumar Biswas delivered the verdict on Sunday, said public prosecutor Kazi Shahid.



The death-row convicts are Halim, son of Kiyamat Ali, Atibar, son of Asel Halsan, Jalal Uddin, son of Abdul Jalil, Shariful Islam, son of Nazir Ali, Sharif Uddin, son of Dabir Uddin, Nabir Uddin's son Dabir Uddin, Azizul, son of Aful Uddin, Farid Hossain, son of late Dabir Uddin, and Moni, son of Munsar.



They are all residents of Kazipur village in Gangni Upazila.



Shahid said brothers Rafiqul and Abuzel were hacked to death on Jun 16, 2012. Their sister Zarina Begum filed a murder case with Gangni police as the plaintiff. Sub-inspector Asaduzzaman of Gangni police worked as the investigation officer in the case.



The court gave the verdict on Sunday afternoon after the allegations against the convicts were proven "beyond doubt" following a stretched out judicial process, which included receiving testimonies of 19 witnesses.



The judge also slapped each of the convicts with a Tk 20,000 fine, which will be penalised by six-month rigorous imprisonment in case of non-payment.



Happy with the sentencing, Shahid said the verdict established the "rule of law".



However, Kamrul Hasan, the defence lawyer, claimed they were deprived of justice and vowed to move the High Court. Lawyers AKM Shafiqul Alam and Ataul Hakim Laltu also argued for the convicts.

