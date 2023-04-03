Minimum Fitra fixed at Tk 115 per person

This year, the minimum Fitra has been fixed at Tk 115 per person while the maximum is Tk 2,640.



Fitra is an obligatory charity distributed to the poor at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.



The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Fitra Fixing Committee held on Sunday, chaired by the committee's head and Baitul Mukarram National Mosque's Khatib Hafez Maulana Mufti Mohammad Ruhul Amin.



The rate of Fitra is fixed on the basis of market prices of flour, dates, cheese, raisins and some other essentials.



Fitra is paid to the poor before the jamaat (congregation) of Eid-ul-Fitr. UNB



