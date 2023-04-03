Death Of NSU Student Killer lorry driver remanded

Md Shamim , the driver of a lorry who allegedly knocked down a motorcycle in the capital's Lalbagh Beribadh on Friday night and killed Sanjida Akhter Tamanna, 27, a private university student , was placed on a one-day remand on Sunday.



Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the remand order after hearing on the remand plea said Lalbagh Division GRO Shawkat Hossain.



Sub-Inspector Akhter Hossain of Lalbagh police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the driver with a prayer to grant a five-day remand for proper investigation.