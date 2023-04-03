Video
Death Of NSU Student Killer lorry driver remanded

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Court Correspondent

Md Shamim , the driver of a  lorry who allegedly knocked  down a motorcycle in the capital's Lalbagh Beribadh on Friday night   and killed  Sanjida Akhter Tamanna, 27, a private university student , was placed on a one-day remand on Sunday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the remand order after hearing on the remand plea said Lalbagh Division GRO Shawkat Hossain.

Sub-Inspector Akhter Hossain of Lalbagh police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the driver with a prayer to grant a five-day remand for proper investigation.



