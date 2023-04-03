A woman, three others killed in road mishaps



At least four people were killed and several others injured in separate road accident in outskirts Ashulia, Sirajganj, Gopalganj and Feni, our correspondents report on Sunday.



In Ashulia a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a bus at Ashulia in Savar, the outskirts of the capital Dhaka, on Sunday morning. The deceased was Mehedi Hasan, 22. He worked as an electrician in Ashulia's Ghoshbag area.



The accident happened at about 7:00am in front of Zirabo Bengal Plastic Factory on the Baipal-Abdullahpur road.



Eyewitnesses said two buses belonging to Alinur Paribahan were heading towards Baipal from Dhaka. The two took competition and were trying to overtake each other at Zirabo area. Then suddenly, one of those smashed Mehedi's motorbike, leaving him dead on the spot. Angered by the accident, angry mob torched the two buses.



Being informed, two units from Zirabo Fire Service rushed to the spot and doused the blaze. At least five persons were injured in the incident.



Following the torching of the buses, vehicular movement on the road remained suspended for over 30 minutes.



Ashulia Police Station SI Masud said they recovered the body. The two burnt buses were also removed from the road.



Our Sirajganj Correspondent writes a man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident at Ullapara upazila of Sirajganj district on Sunday.



The deceased was identified as auto-van driver Abdul Mannan, 35, son of late Shafiq Uddin, a resident of Notun Kawak village.



Hatikumrul Highway Police Station OC SM Badrul Kabir said three passengers were going to Nabagram Battala area in the afternoon by an auto-van. A truck hit the van on their way, leaving its driver dead on the spot and three others injured.



Our Gopalganj Correspondent reports a college student was killed when a speedy bus hit him on Dhaka-Khulna Highway at Mandartola in Gopalganj sadar upazila on Sunday.



The deceased was Sudipta Biswas, 18, son of Subrata Biswas, a student of Haji Lalmia City University College, Gopalganj.



Officer-in-Charge of Gopalganj Police Station Md Jabed Masud said the accident occurred in Mandartola area when a speedy bus hit him, leaving him dead on the spot. The body was recovered and sent it to Gopalganj 25-bed General Hospital.



A woman was killed in a collision between two auto-rickshaws on the Feni-Chhagalnaiya regional highway at Chhagalnaiya upazila in Feni district on Saturday night.



