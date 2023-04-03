Video
LPG 12kg cylinder to cost Tk 1,178 in April: BERC

Tk 244 less than previous month

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Special Correspondent

The price of 12kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder for April has been decreased by Tk 244 from the previous month as Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has fixed the price of LPG at Tk 98.17 which was Tk 118.54 per kg last month.

The new prices became effective from 6:00pm on Sunday (2 April, 2023).  

"A 12kg LPG cylinder cost has been cut by Tk 244, a retail consumer will get it at Tk 1,178 instead of previous price of Tk 1,422 (including VAT)," Md Nurul Amin, the newly-appointed Chairman of BERC said during a press briefing on Sunday at the BERC office at Karwan Bazar. Prices of other sizes of LPG cylinders - from 5.5kg to 45kg - would be go down rationally, he added.

The price of LPG has declined by a big margin in international market, due to a decline in the prices of Saudi CP (contract price), the BERC Chairman said.

Last month, as per the Saudi CP, the LPG price was US$733 per metric ton while the current month's CP was set at $548.5 per MT with an increase of $184.5 per MT, he told the briefing. Bangladeshi LPG operators normally import their products from the Middle-East Market on the basis of Saudi CP.

Meanwhile, President of Bangladesh LP Gas Traders Cooperative Ltd, a representative body of dealers and distributors of LPG, MD Selim Khan told the media that the LPG Operators Association of Bangladesh (LOAB) has  set the price of 12 kg cylinder at the operators' factory gates (wholesale points) at Tk 1,200, which is more than the BERC's announced price.

"According to the LOAB's price the retail trader has to add at least Tk 120 to sell the 12 kg cylinder of gas to accommodate other costs including transportation and staff costs," he added.  

However, BERC Chairman discussed the issue, he said the commission is planning to sit with all stakeholders to address the anomalies in the price fixation.  

"BERC set to ask the district administration and law enforcement agencies to check any distortion in the market and in price manipulation, he said.  

Meanwhile, as per the BERC decision, the price of "auto gas" (LPG used for motor vehicles) also decreased to Tk 54.90 per litre (including VAT) from previous Tk 66.22 per litre, down by Tk 11.32 per litre.  

The price of LPG, marketed by state-owned LP Gas Company, will remain the same as it is locally produced with a market share of less than 5 per cent.



