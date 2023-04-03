Police sue against 800 BNP men in Khulna

KHULNA, April 2: Police filed a case with Khulna Sadar Police Station last night against 800 BNP leaders and activists on charge of attacking on duty police personnel and obstructing government tasks.



Ajit Kumar Das, Sub-Inspector of Khulna Sadar Police Station filed the case as complainant against 59 named accused and others unknown accused.



The First Information Record (FIR) named accused are-Azizul Bari Helal, ICT affairs secretary of central BNP, Amir Ezaz Khan, convener of district unit of BNP, Monirul Hasan Bappy, member secretary of the district unit of BNP, Shafiqul Alam Tuhin, member secretary of city unit of BNP, Mahbub Hasan Piaru, president of the district unit of Jatiyatabdi Jubodal, Nazmul Huda Chowdhury Sagar, general secretary of city unit of Jubodal, and Ishtiak Hossain, convenor of the city unit of Jatiyatabdi Chhatradal. BSS



