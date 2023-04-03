BB governor bans bank Iftar parties

Central Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder has prohibited state-owned and private banks from organising Iftar parties this Ramadan.



The decision came as part of cost reduction measures during the quarterly bankers meeting at the central bank on Sunday morning.



As per tradition, every bank organises Iftar parties in the month of Ramadan. Several banks have already held Iftar parties this year.



Earlier, the Bangladesh Bank issued several instructions as part of cost reduction for banks, among which the extension of the usage period of cars bought for the chairman and managing director (MD) of a bank from five to eight years is noteworthy.



Earlier, in another directive, the central bank banned the purchase of all types of cars, as well as halved the cost of travel, entertainment, furniture, electrical equipment, jewelry, computers and accessories for banks.



It also banned bankers from participating in training, seminars and workshops by spending dollars to overcome the dollar crisis.



