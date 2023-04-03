Set up breastfeeding corners at all public places: HC

In a verdict, the High Court (HC) on Sunday ordered the authorities concerned to set up breastfeeding corners at all public places such as workplaces, airports, bus stands, railway stations, shopping malls, and government institutions.



The HC bench comprising Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain came up with the verdict after final hearing on a rule issued in this regard in 2019.



In response to a writ petition, the HC had on October 27 in 2019 issued a rule asking the government to explain in four-week why it should not be directed to take necessary steps to set up breast feeding corners and baby care corners at all work places, shopping malls, airports, bus stops and railway stations across the country.



In the rule, the HC also asked the authorities concern of the government to show-cause why the women and children affairs ministry should not be ordered to formulate a guideline to establish breastfeeding corners and baby care corners at public places.



Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Ishrat Hasan filed the writ petition saying that the mothers feel uneasy to feed their children at the workplaces, shopping malls, airports, bus stoppages and railway stations as there is no specific breastfeeding and baby care corners.



In the petition, the mother said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2009 had directed the authorities concern to establish breastfeeding corners and day care centres at all public and private workplaces in order to ensure safe motherhood and to grow up the children in a beautiful and healthy environment.



But the directives of the PM yet to be fully implemented, the petition said.

