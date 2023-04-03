Dhaka sweeper colony fire: Death toll hits 9

Shanti Rani Das, 27, and her husband Raju Dey, 36, died at the ICU of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Sunday, according to Dr SM Ayub Hossain, the resident surgeon at the institute.



Raju Dey sustained burns on 55 percent of his body, while 40 percent of his wife's body sustained burns, according to the doctor. On Mar 27, seven people, including five of a family, died in a fire at a colony of sweepers near the Joy Kali Mandir in Kaptan Bazar, located under the Mayor Mohammed Hanif Flyover.

