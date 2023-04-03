BNP won’t come to power whenever election is held: Quader

Video
Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

BNP will not come to power again whenever the national election is held, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday.

"The Election Commission will fix the schedule of the next general election and we have no jurisdiction in this regard. Whenever the election is held, BNP won't come to power," he said while speaking at a programme at TSC of Dhaka University arranged by Bangladesh Chhatra League.

"BNP leaders and activists were disappointed with the nature of the movement. They are talking about a mass uprising, but not even a thousand people join their rallies. It is not possible to come to power only through movement involving only leaders and activists. A movement in which there is no participation of common people will never succeed," he said.

He also urged the media workers to work with responsibility and sincerity.

"Those who are saying that there is no freedom of media, are criticizing the government most but it is true that Awami League government was always withmedia people and will remain so. It is Awami League led government who declared wage board for journalists," said Quader.

He also said that mistake is not a crime, but it cannot be said to be wrong by committing a crime.

'Child exploitation' is not a mistake, it is a crime, said Quader adding that maximum punishment should be ensured for those who commit such crimes.

"If anyone committed such a crime in a developed country of the world, the license of that newspaper would have been canceled. But Sheikh Hasina did not do this,"he said.

BCL President and General Secretary Saddam Hossain and Sheikh Wali Yeasir Inan were present at the programme.     UNB


