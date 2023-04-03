Dhaka-Ctg double rail line to be opened in June

CHATTOGRAM, April 2: Dhaka-Chattogram double rail line is expected to be opened in June. Opening of the line awaits completion of 48 km, Cumilla-Akhaura line.



The construction of the 48 km Cumilla-Akhaura line be completed by June, Shahidul Islam Project Director told the Daily Observer.



Bangladesh Railway (BR) sources said, the 72 km Laksham-Akhaura section of the railway has been upgraded to doubled line with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and European Investment Bank (EIB).



They said, ADB is providing $ 505 million and EIB is providing $175 million.



Implementation of the project began in November2016.



A joint venture company of China Railway group, Toma Construction and Max Infrastructure (CTM) was awarded the contract for the project.



Before 1971, Kamalapur to Tongi and Chattogram to Chinki Astana was upgraded to dwell line.

The two sections were 117 km in length.



In 2011, Awami League government took three projects to upgrade Tongi -Bhairab Bazar, Laksham-Chinki Astana and Akhaura-Bhairab Bazar sections of the railway to double line.



