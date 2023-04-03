PM receives literary award conferred on Bangabandhu

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was handed over on Sunday the literary award conferred by the Foundation of SAARC Writers and Literature (FOSWAL) on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



The Prime Minister was also given a letter and book written by eminent Punjabi novelist and FOSWAL Founder President Ajeet Cour as well as a century old phulkari cloth sheet (Chadar).



Extending thanks to all the concerned, Hasina said Bangabandhu stood tall like the Himalayas as a politician.



He also had the unique talent of writing, she added.



The award was handed over the Prime Minister at Ganabhaban her official residence by writers Mofidul Haque and Ramendu Majumdar said PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon.



Referring to the historic 7th March speech of Bangabandhu, Sheikh Hasina said, it is now a part of the global heritage.



She described this speech as a political epic which inspired the nation to liberate Bangladesh in 1971.



On March 26, the FOSWAL conferred 'Special Literary Award' upon Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his trilogy -The Unfinished Memoirs, The Prison Diaries, and New China 1952.

FOSWAL Founder President Ajeet Cour handed over the award to the two Bangladeshi writers at its 63rd Literature Festival in New Delhi.



The citation states, "Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of Independent Bangladesh, 'Bangabandhu' to his people, is a towering figure of national liberation of oppressed people of the world. Like Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King he was brutally murdered by the forces of darkness, but no power on earth can erase him from history."



SAARC Literary Award has been conferred by FOSWAL annually since 2001.



