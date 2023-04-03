Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 April, 2023, 5:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM receives literary award conferred on Bangabandhu

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was handed over on Sunday the literary award conferred by the Foundation of SAARC Writers and Literature (FOSWAL) on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Prime Minister was also given a letter and book written by eminent Punjabi novelist and FOSWAL Founder President Ajeet Cour as well as a century old phulkari cloth sheet (Chadar).

Extending thanks to all the concerned, Hasina said Bangabandhu stood tall like the Himalayas as a politician.

He also had the unique talent of writing, she added.

The award was handed over the Prime Minister at Ganabhaban her official residence by writers  Mofidul Haque and Ramendu Majumdar said PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon.

Referring to the historic 7th March speech of Bangabandhu, Sheikh Hasina  said, it is now a part of the global heritage.

She described this speech as a political epic which inspired the nation to liberate Bangladesh in 1971.

On March 26, the FOSWAL conferred 'Special Literary Award' upon Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his trilogy -The Unfinished Memoirs, The Prison Diaries, and New China 1952.
FOSWAL Founder President Ajeet Cour handed over the award to the two Bangladeshi writers at its 63rd Literature Festival in New Delhi.

The citation states, "Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of Independent Bangladesh, 'Bangabandhu' to his people, is a towering figure of national liberation of oppressed people of the world. Like Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King he was brutally murdered by the forces of darkness, but no power on earth can erase him from history."

SAARC Literary Award has been conferred by FOSWAL annually since 2001.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
LPG 12kg cylinder to cost Tk 1,178 in April: BERC
Police sue against 800 BNP men in Khulna
BB governor bans bank Iftar parties
Set up breastfeeding corners at all public places: HC
There’s no laxity among simultaneous movement partners: Fakhrul
3 villages of Magura in fear after goons burn down 40 homes
Dhaka sweeper colony fire: Death toll hits 9
BNP won’t come to power whenever election is held: Quader


Latest News
Bangladesh losing tax revenue of Tk84,000 cr from informal sector: CPD
Two more patients hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
One gets 10-year jail in Lakshmipur drug case
Man held with heroin in Goalanda
Palestinians say 2 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank
3 get life term in rape case in Bagerhat
Death in RAB custody: Rajshahi police receives Jasmine’s postmortem report
Student killed in Narsingdi road crash
Add 'Joy Bangabandhu' with national slogan, HC rules
Teenager 'commits suicide' in Bhola
Most Read News
UN Special Rapporteur calls for abolishing DSA
Prothom Alo editor gets six weeks' anticipatory bail
Former India all-rounder Durani dies at 88
Active member of Ansar al-Islam held in Kalapara
12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 244 for April
HC orders to set up breastfeeding corners at public places
Prothom Alo editor seeks anticipatory bail in HC
Minimum Fitra fixed at Tk 115
Digital Security Act very essential, no scope to repeal it: Law Minister
Motorcycle rider killed in Ashulia accident, two buses torched
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft