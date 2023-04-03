Video
Monday, 3 April, 2023, 5:04 PM
Home City News

DU student suspended over sexual harassment

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

The authority of Dhaka University has suspended one of its students on charges of sexual harassment allegations and assaulting juniors.

"Sakin Tanvir, a student of Dhaka University Criminology Department, under 2017-2018 academic year was suspended temporarily after two allegations allegations of sexual harassment and harassment of juniors-were proved against him," said a press release.

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Akhteruzzaman on Sunday gave the approval of temporary suspension of the student, said the release signed by Mahmud Alam, director of Public Relations department of the university.

The suspended student Sakin, also a resident of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, was also served show cause notice and asked to explain in next seven days why he will not be expelled from the university permanently.     BSS


