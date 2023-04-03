Drug dealer held with 715 cans of beer in city

The members of Rapid Action Battalions (RAB-1) arrested an alleged drug dealer with 715 cans bear in the city's Banani area on Sunday.



The arrested man was identified as Md Rakibul Islam Rubel, 30, son of Md Wahed Mia, a resident of Kishoreganj district.



Being informed, a team of RAB-1 intercepted a microbus in the city's Banani area and arrested Rubel and recovered the bear cans after searching the microbus, Senior Assistant Police Super Director of (Media) Noman Ahmed confirmed it.



The team also seized a mobile phone and a sim card.



A case was filed in this connection with the concerned police station. BSS

