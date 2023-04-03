

BGB distributes Iftar to poor, needy at Hazaribagh in city



In the afternoon, under the initiative of BGB's Sadar Battalion, they distributed Iftar among more than 800 poor and needy people at Shaheed Sheikh Russell Govt High School Ground in Hazaribagh.



BGB Director General told reporters after distribution of Iftar that considering the current global context, Prime Minister advised moderation and austerity in the holy month of Ramadan.



It is in this context that the Prime Minister has canceled the Iftar party at the Ganabhaban and at the same time called to stand by the poor and the needy.



Declaring solidarity with the austerity policy of the Prime Minister, Border BGB also cancelled the Iftar party at Pilkhana and took the initiative to distribute Iftar among the poor, needy and helpless people throughout the month of Ramadan.



In Independence Day of Bangladesh on March 26 in 2023, this great programme of BGB started by distributing Iftar among the poor, helpless and the needy in 10 cities across the country. BGB is distributing Iftar to remote areas including border areas of the country throughout the month of Ramadan through 5 regions, 16 sectors and 59 battalions.



Under the initiative of BGB, iftar has been distributed to more than 10,000 poor and the needy people so far. He said that sharing the joy of Iftar with the poor and needy will continue throughout the month of Ramadan.



