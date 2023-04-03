Video
False information being disseminated about arrest of Prothom Alo reporter: Minister

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud has said that false information is being disseminated saying that the Prothom Alo reporter was arrested for writing about the rise in commodity prices.

He said despite the protests of the Bangladeshi people against the newspaper report, the newspaper concerned has not issued an apology and is disseminating false information abroad.

He made the remark on Sunday at the Secretariat during a discussion with the Bangladesh Press Association (BSP).

Mozaffar Hossain Paltu, a member of the Awami League advisory committee, took part in the discussion.

Some individuals, both at home and abroad, mock Bangladesh's development, said the minister adding that negative news is sometimes given importance.

Mahmud said in this particular report the child did not make the remark but received TK 10 payment for it.

He continued by saying the quote mocked the country's independence, and that boy was exploited because his photo was released alongside the news. He said that rising commodity prices are being reported on all media and that no one has been arrested for it.

He also said that the report in question violated the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and mocked the country's independence.     UNB


